Vaughn Taylor shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
