Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Mark Hubbard, Sebastián Muñoz, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Hatton chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
