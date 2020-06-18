-
-
Tyler Duncan putts himself to an even-par first round of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Duncan's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.
-
-
