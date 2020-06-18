-
-
Troy Merritt comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Merritt finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
Troy Merritt hit his tee shot 313 yards to the native area on the 436-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 second, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.