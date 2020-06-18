-
Tony Finau shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Finau's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
