Tom Hoge rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoge finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Tom Hoge got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 second, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
