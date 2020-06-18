Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 87th at 3 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Potter, Jr. hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Potter, Jr. hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a 201 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.