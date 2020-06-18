-
Talor Gooch shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round in 115th at 4 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gooch to 4 over for the round.
