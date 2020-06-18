-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Im's tee shot went 253 yards to the native area, his second shot went 65 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Im's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
