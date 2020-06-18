-
Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
June 18, 2020
Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 502-yard par-5 second, Kang got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kang to even for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area Kang stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
