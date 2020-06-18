In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Cink's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

Cink tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.