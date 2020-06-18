Spencer Ralston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a 262 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Ralston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ralston to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ralston's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 15th, Ralston hit his 116 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ralston to 1 over for the round.

Ralston hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ralston to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ralston hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Ralston to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ralston hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ralston to even-par for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ralston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ralston to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ralston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ralston to 2 under for the round.