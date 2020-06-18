Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Kim had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.