Shane Lowry shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 136th at 3 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Lowry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 3 over for the round.
