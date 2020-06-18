In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Garcia's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 1 under for the round.