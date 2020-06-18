In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Straka's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Straka's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Straka had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Straka's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.