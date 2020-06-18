  • Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.