Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.