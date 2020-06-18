-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Stallings hit his 105 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.
Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
