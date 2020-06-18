Scott Piercy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 5 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Piercy hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Piercy to 5 over for the round.