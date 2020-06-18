-
-
Scott Brown shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the native area Brown stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.