Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Ryder got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Ryder hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
