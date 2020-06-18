In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Sam Burns hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Burns's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Burns his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 139 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.