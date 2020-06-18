  • Strong putting brings Ryan Palmer a 6-under 65 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.