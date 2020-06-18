-
Strong putting brings Ryan Palmer a 6-under 65 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 262 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Ryan Palmer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Palmer stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a 320-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 4-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.
