Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Moore hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 139 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 fifth, Moore hit his 108 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.