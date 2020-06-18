Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Ryan Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Armour had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Armour's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

Armour tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Armour's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.