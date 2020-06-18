-
Russell Knox shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 260 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Knox's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
