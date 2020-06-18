In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Henley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Henley's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.