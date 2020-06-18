-
Russell Henley shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Henley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Henley's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
