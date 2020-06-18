  • Russell Henley shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, SC.
    Fantasy

    Daily Fantasy preview for RBC Heritage

    Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, SC.