Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 16th, Sabbatini's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
