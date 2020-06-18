-
-
Rory McIlroy putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rory McIlroy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 588-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 3 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.