-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At his third stroke on the 588-yard par-5 sixth, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough forcing him to work for his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the damaging hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the day.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Sloan hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.