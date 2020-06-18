-
Rickie Fowler shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Fowler's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Fowler's 207 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
