In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 122nd at 2 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.