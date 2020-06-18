-
Peter Malnati shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Malnati's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
