Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kizzire hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
