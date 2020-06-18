-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Rodgers's 161 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Rodgers's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
