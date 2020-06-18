-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Patrick Reed hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Reed chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Reed at even-par for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Reed chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.
Reed hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
