Pat Perez hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Perez's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Perez chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Perez had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.