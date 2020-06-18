In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Nick Watney hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Nick Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Watney hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 4 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Watney had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Watney's tee shot went 303 yards to the native area, his second shot went 239 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.