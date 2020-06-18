In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 55th at 1 over Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lashley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lashley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Lashley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.