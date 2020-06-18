-
Michael Thompson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Michael Thompson had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.
