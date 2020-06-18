-
Michael Kim shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Michael Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Kim hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
Kim's tee shot went 259 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kim's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
