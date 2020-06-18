In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Gligic's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Gligic hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Gligic had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gligic to 1 over for the round.