Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Max Homa had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Homa's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Homa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.