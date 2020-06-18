Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Maverick McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, McNealy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, McNealy's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McNealy at 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.