Matthew Wolff putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Matthew Wolff's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.
Wolff hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
