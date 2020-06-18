Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, NeSmith's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.