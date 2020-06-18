-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Matthew Fitzpatrick in the first round at the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.
