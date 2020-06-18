-
-
Matt Wallace shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Matt Wallace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.