Matt Kuchar shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar his second shot was a drop and his approach went 81 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
