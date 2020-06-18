In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Jones's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Jones had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.